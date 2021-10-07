Overview of Dr. Amy Mettman, MD

Dr. Amy Mettman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center.



Dr. Mettman works at ENT & Audiology Ctr Southlake in Southlake, TX with other offices in North Richland Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.