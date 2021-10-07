Dr. Amy Mettman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mettman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Mettman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Mettman, MD
Dr. Amy Mettman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center.
Dr. Mettman works at
Dr. Mettman's Office Locations
Bryan Michael MD Office660 W Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 416-9731
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake1545 E Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 748-8700
Texas Pediatric Surgery Center4375 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 100, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 255-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mettman was thorough. She explained all test results and she was on time.
About Dr. Amy Mettman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1174726772
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Mettman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mettman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mettman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mettman works at
Dr. Mettman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Mettman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
