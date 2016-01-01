Dr. Amy Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Morris, MD
Dr. Amy Morris, MD is a Dermatologist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
The Center for Dermatology PC4310 Old Shell Rd Ste D, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 343-9100
- Mobile Infirmary
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Troy University
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Dry Skin, Keloid Scar and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.