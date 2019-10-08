Overview of Dr. Amy Moschell, MD

Dr. Amy Moschell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Aurora West Allis Medical Center.



Dr. Moschell works at RICHARD DAVENPORT M D & ASSOCIATES in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.