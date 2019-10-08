See All Ophthalmologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Amy Moschell, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amy Moschell, MD

Dr. Amy Moschell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

Dr. Moschell works at RICHARD DAVENPORT M D & ASSOCIATES in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moschell's Office Locations

    Richard Davenport M D & Associates
    2424 S 90Th St, Milwaukee, WI 53227 (414) 328-8760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora West Allis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Paralytic Strabismus
Presbyopia
Visual Field Defects
Paralytic Strabismus
Presbyopia
Visual Field Defects

Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 08, 2019
    I have been under Dr Moschall's care for about 2 1/2 years !! I could not be happier with the care I have received !! Great, carin staff also !!
    Roscoe French — Oct 08, 2019
    About Dr. Amy Moschell, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679575823
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Moschell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moschell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moschell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moschell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moschell works at RICHARD DAVENPORT M D & ASSOCIATES in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Moschell’s profile.

    Dr. Moschell has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moschell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moschell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moschell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moschell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moschell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

