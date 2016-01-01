Overview of Dr. Amy Motamed, DO

Dr. Amy Motamed, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Motamed works at Old Georgetown Mental Health Associates in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.