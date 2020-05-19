Dr. Amy Murrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Murrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Cheraw, Mcleod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Dillon, Mcleod Loris Hospital, McLeod Regional Medical Center and University of North Carolina Hospital.
Pee Dee Surgical Group800 E Cheves St Ste 260, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Mcleod Health Cheraw
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
- McLeod Health Dillon
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Murrell is one of the kindest doctors that I have used. She explained everything and patiently listened to my concerns. She did great work on me and I am extremely pleased.
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1598738528
- Medical University of South Carolina
- General Surgery
Dr. Murrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murrell has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Murrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murrell.
