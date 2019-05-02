Dr. Amy Musiek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musiek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Musiek, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Musiek, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO.
They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Athlete's Foot and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 5B, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-2643
-
2
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-2643
-
3
Barnes Jewish Hospital Palliative Care4590 Childrens Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-1171
-
4
BJH Center For Outpatient Health4901 Forest Park Ave Ste 502, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 362-2643
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Musiek?
Dr. Musiek was extremely helpful during my Barnes Jewish ED visit (ordeal). I couldn't have asked for anyone better. She patiently listened and addressed my concerns.
About Dr. Amy Musiek, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1073660957
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musiek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musiek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musiek has seen patients for Rash, Athlete's Foot and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musiek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Musiek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musiek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musiek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musiek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.