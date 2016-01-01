See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Everett, WA
Dr. Amy Nelson, MD

Internal Medicine
6 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amy Nelson, MD

Dr. Amy Nelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.

Dr. Nelson works at Kaiser Permanente Everett Medical Center in Everett, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA and Portland, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nelson's Office Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Offices
    2930 Maple St, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 261-1500
    Group Health Occupational Hlth Services
    11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 502-3850
    Ohsu Hospital
    3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 261-1500
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
    About Dr. Amy Nelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013458462
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
