Overview of Dr. Amy Nelson, MD

Dr. Amy Nelson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women and Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at Women Health Specialists, Germantown, TN in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

