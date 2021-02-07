Dr. Amy Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Nelson, MD
Dr. Amy Nelson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women and Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital.
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
Amy K. Nelson7800 Wolf Trail CV, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 682-9222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
- Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- First Health
She is all around amazing!! Its alot i want to say but im just going to get to the point. She explains everything oh so perfectly. Empathize and reassure you that she got you!! All of this from my first visit. She is immaculate!!
About Dr. Amy Nelson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1205129848
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson speaks Chinese and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.