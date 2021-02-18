See All Ophthalmologists in Frederick, MD
Dr. Amy Nicholas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Amy Nicholas, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (34)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amy Nicholas, MD

Dr. Amy Nicholas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Nicholas works at Central Maryland Eye Associates - Frederick in Frederick, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Nicholas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Maryland Eye Associates - Frederick
    5283 Corporate Dr Ste 201, Frederick, MD 21703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 662-4545
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Central Maryland Eye Associates - Rockville
    9420 Key West Ave Ste 405, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 610-2020
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    NewView Eye Center
    12110 Sunset Hills Rd Ste 50, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 834-9777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fauquier Hospital
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center
  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contusion of the Eyeball
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Episcleritis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Scleritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nicholas?

    Feb 18, 2021
    Dr Nicholas performed cataract surgery on my right eye in December 2020. I had been a longstanding patient of Dr Gross, the senior doctor in the practice, who did cataract surgery on my right eye in 2015. However Dr Gross’ schedule was booked and I wanted to get it done before year end for insurance purposes. So I was very nervous about going to a new doctor, but Dr Nicholas couldn’t have been better. She explained everything thoroughly and had a reassuring manner. Most importantly the surgery was a success, and I am seeing as well as I ever have. I have a number of complicating factors, including astigmatism and previous Lasik surgery, so evidently I am a hard case, but Dr Nicholas handled it skillfully. I would recommend her to anyone.
    Jeff Patch — Feb 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amy Nicholas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amy Nicholas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nicholas to family and friends

    Dr. Nicholas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nicholas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amy Nicholas, MD.

    About Dr. Amy Nicholas, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407081680
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Inova Fairfax Hospital Transitional Year
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Nicholas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nicholas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicholas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Amy Nicholas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.