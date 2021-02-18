Dr. Amy Nielsen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Nielsen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Nielsen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Nielsen works at
Locations
The Research Center of Southern California LLC6010 Hidden Valley Rd Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions
Palomar Medical Center2185 Citracado Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nielsen is fantastic. She always asks how I'm doing and she takes her time with me. I get great care from Dr. Nielsen for my migraines and I'm grateful she's a part of my treatment team in La Jolla.
About Dr. Amy Nielsen, DO
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1730110529
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nielsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nielsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nielsen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nielsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nielsen has seen patients for Tremor, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nielsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielsen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielsen.
