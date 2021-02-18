Overview

Dr. Amy Nielsen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Nielsen works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.