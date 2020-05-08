Overview

Dr. Amy Norton, MD is a Dermatologist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uniontown Hospital.



Dr. Norton works at Mountain State Medical Specialties in Bridgeport, WV with other offices in Uniontown, PA and Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Skin Discoloration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.