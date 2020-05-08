Dr. Amy Norton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Norton, MD is a Dermatologist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uniontown Hospital.
Mountain State Medical Specialties120 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 624-7200
Mountain State Dermatology110 Daniel Dr Ste 14, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 438-8300
Mountain Air Allergy and Asthma165 Scott Ave Ste 100, Morgantown, WV 26508 Directions (304) 554-0440
- Uniontown Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- WellPoint
Dr Norton is very kind and professional, along with her staff that, were working with her . I highly recommend!
- West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial
- West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Norton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norton has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Skin Discoloration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Norton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norton.
