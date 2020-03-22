Overview of Dr. Amy Occhino, MD

Dr. Amy Occhino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Occhino works at Providence Center for Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.