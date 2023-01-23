Dr. Amy Pappas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Pappas, DO
Overview of Dr. Amy Pappas, DO
Dr. Amy Pappas, DO is a Neurology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Pappas works at
Dr. Pappas' Office Locations
1
West Bloomfield Office6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (800) 436-7936MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Henry Ford Hospital Campus3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pappas cared for my mother before she passed away and she has also treated my own neurological concerns to my satisfaction. Whenever I posed a question in My Chart, she either replied herself or one of her staff responded in a timely manner. I admire her professionalism and "bedside manner." Yes, it's sometimes difficult to snag an appointment, but her counsel and care are well worth the wait. I look forward to seeing where she lands because I fully intend to get back on her schedule as long as she is within the Metropolitan Detroit area.
About Dr. Amy Pappas, DO
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1275745622
Education & Certifications
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pappas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappas has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.