Overview of Dr. Amy Pappas, DO

Dr. Amy Pappas, DO is a Neurology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Pappas works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.