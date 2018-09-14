Dr. Pappert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Pappert, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amy Pappert, MD is a Dermatologist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Pappert works at
Rutgers Health-rwj Dermatology1 Worlds Fair Dr Ste 2400, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 235-7765
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 828-3000
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Pappart is Knowledgeable, friendly, never rushes the visit and makes sure you understand any diagnosis. The issue with this practice is the front desk. They are rude, unhelpful, appointments are made from a third party outside of building. If you hv a question for the Dr. The nurses line NEVER calls back. U need to keep calling apt line & they expedite call which again does not occur. I stay with Pappart as she is good but they MUST address the office/ staff.
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Dermatology
Dr. Pappert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappert works at
Dr. Pappert has seen patients for Dermatitis and Plantar Wart, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pappert speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.