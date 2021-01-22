Dr. Amy Park, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Park, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Park, DO
Dr. Amy Park, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park's Office Locations
1
Huber Heights Urgent Care8701 Troy Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424 Directions (937) 237-0153
2
Southview Womens Center1989 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Ste 204, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 401-6969
3
Kettering Physician Network Contemporary Obgyn7740 Washington Village Dr Ste 100, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 433-4325
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn’t have asked for a more kind and caring provider. She took extra time to talk and discuss with me all my concerns. In addition, she made it very easy to discuss personal issues and went out of her way to make me feel comfortable!
About Dr. Amy Park, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1831366889
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.