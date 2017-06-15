Overview

Dr. Amy Patrick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Patrick works at Delaware Center For Digestive Care in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.