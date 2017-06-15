Dr. Patrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Patrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Patrick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Patrick works at
Locations
Mid-Atlantic GI Consultants PA537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 203, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 225-2380
Midatlantic Endoscopy Center4923 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 100, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 993-0310
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patrick has been my doctor since 1996. She has always treated my condition with a great deal of concern. She has kept my illness in remission more than not and she will pretty much do whatever is necessary to achieve remission. There are times when the disease will do what it will do and thats just the nature of this illness. I trust her a great deal and would recommend her to help anyone fighting ibd. Good doctor she is with a great deal of compassion and empathy.
About Dr. Amy Patrick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1861409518
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patrick works at
Dr. Patrick has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patrick.
