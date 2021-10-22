Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Paul, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Paul, DO is a Dermatologist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Paul works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mountain West Dermatology2655 LITTLE BOOKCLIFF DR, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (303) 526-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paul?
Dr Paul was on time. She was very thorough. She took the time to listen to my concerns.
About Dr. Amy Paul, DO
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1932181328
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- United States Military Academy, West Point, New York
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul works at
Dr. Paul has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.