Overview

Dr. Amy Phillips, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Northeast Endocrine Metabolic Associates in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.