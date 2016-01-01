Dr. Amy Polster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Polster, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Polster, MD is a Dermatologist in Macedonia, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Locations
Optima Dermatology911 E Aurora Rd, Macedonia, OH 44056 Directions (330) 306-9844Monday6:30am - 6:00pmTuesday6:30am - 6:00pmWednesday6:30am - 5:00pmThursday6:30am - 6:00pmFriday6:30am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Polster, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1053341602
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- University Hospitals Of Cleveland Ohio
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Miami University, Oxford, OH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polster has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Polster. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polster.
