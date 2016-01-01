See All Dermatologists in Macedonia, OH
Dr. Amy Polster, MD

Dermatology
1.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Amy Polster, MD is a Dermatologist in Macedonia, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Dr. Polster works at Optima Dermatology in Macedonia, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Optima Dermatology
    911 E Aurora Rd, Macedonia, OH 44056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 306-9844
    Monday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Rosacea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Amy Polster, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053341602
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital Of Cleveland
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hospitals Of Cleveland Ohio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University, Oxford, OH
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Polster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Polster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Polster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Polster works at Optima Dermatology in Macedonia, OH. View the full address on Dr. Polster’s profile.

    Dr. Polster has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Polster. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

