Dr. Amy Polster, MD is a Dermatologist in Macedonia, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.



Dr. Polster works at Optima Dermatology in Macedonia, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.