Overview

Dr. Amy Rantala, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire.



Dr. Rantala works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.