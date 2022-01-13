Dr. Amy Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Richardson, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Richardson, MD
Dr. Amy Richardson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health La Grange.
Dr. Richardson's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Lagrange1023 New Moody Lane Suite 103, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Lagrange2400 Eastpoint Parkway Suite 510, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health La Grange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Richardson for over 10 years. As an ageing woman I have a number of issues that Dr. Richardson stays on top of. She listens, is compassionate and through in her examinations and diagnosis. I am extremely satisfied with the excellent care I receive from her and her staff.
About Dr. Amy Richardson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville
- University Of Louisville
