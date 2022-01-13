Overview of Dr. Amy Richardson, MD

Dr. Amy Richardson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health La Grange.



Dr. Richardson works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Lagrange in La Grange, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.