Overview of Dr. Amy Richter, MD

Dr. Amy Richter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Richter works at Suffolk OB/GYN LLP, Port Jefferson, NY in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY and Wading River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.