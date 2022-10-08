Dr. Amy Riedel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riedel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Riedel, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Riedel, MD
Dr. Amy Riedel, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Riedel's Office Locations
Spinvest LLC5420 West Loop S Ste 2300, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 650-6900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedic Associates LLP- Houston/Heights1900 North Loop W Ste 670, Houston, TX 77018 Directions (713) 650-6900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Orthopaedic Associates, LLP - Katy/West Houston Sports Medical Building18885 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 829-2000
Ean Monitoring Pllc215 Kingwood Executive Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 358-4145
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Riedel is one of the kindest physicians I have ever dealt with. She is very personable and never rushes through an appointment. I hurt my right foot and had broken bones, torn tendons, muscles, and ligaments. She did an incredible job of mending everything and because I have a flat foot, she even shortened the ligaments in my arch during the surgery. One of the few doctors who I actually look forward to seeing when I have to go to the doctor! I highly recommend her to anyone with foot issues.
About Dr. Amy Riedel, MD
- Podiatric Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811262421
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
