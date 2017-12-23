Dr. Amy Rivere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Rivere, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-6406
Ochsner Clinic New Orleans Dialysis1319 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-6406
- Ochsner Medical Center
Dr Rivere was very thorough when explaining everything that was going on and explaining all of my options. She truly cares about my outcome. Her staff is very friendly and professional
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Ochsner Medical Center
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Louisiana State Univ
- General Surgery
Dr. Rivere has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivere accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivere has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.