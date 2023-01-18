Dr. Amy Roskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Roskin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tamarac, FL.
Dr. Roskin works at
Dr. Roskin's Office Locations
Amy C. Roskin MD PA8333 W McNab Rd Ste 122, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 718-7180
- 2 1870 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Unit 267415, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 718-7180
Plushcare Physician's Group Ltd.801 Adlai Stevenson Dr, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (772) 217-4557
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
where’s Dr.Roskin office located now??? Called the number that is listed for her it’s no longer in service.
About Dr. Amy Roskin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1346218187
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U-Presbyn Hosp
Dr. Roskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roskin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roskin has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Roskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.