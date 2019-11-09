Dr. Amy Rouse-Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouse-Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Rouse-Ho, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Rouse-Ho, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Artemis for Women LLC2600 Roosevelt Rd Ste 200-6, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 615-0095
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was a nervous wreck when I heard I had to see the high risk doctor. Dr. Rouse was amazing. She explained everything to me and was comforting while also honest. I'm so glad she was there to hold my hand through it!
About Dr. Amy Rouse-Ho, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
