Overview of Dr. Amy Sanborn, DO

Dr. Amy Sanborn, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Byron Center, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Sanborn works at Shmg Home-based Primary Care - Byron Center in Byron Center, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Malaise and Fatigue and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.