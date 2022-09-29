Dr. Amy Sarver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- AR
- Bentonville
- Dr. Amy Sarver, MD
Dr. Amy Sarver, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Sarver, MD
Dr. Amy Sarver, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville.
Dr. Sarver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sarver's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Health Associates500 Se Plaza Ave, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 876-8111
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Female Sexual Function
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia of Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Antenatal Epstein-Barr Virus Infection
- View other providers who treat Antepartum Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Antepartum Fetal Surveillance
- View other providers who treat Antepartum Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Breastfeeding Counseling
- View other providers who treat Breech Position
- View other providers who treat Cervical Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Cervix Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cesarean Complications
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Clotting and Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dilation and Curettage
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious During Childbirth
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious from Breast Milk
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious Mother-to-Fetus
- View other providers who treat Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Ectopic Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Disorders
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Hyperplasia
- View other providers who treat Endometritis
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Disorders
- View other providers who treat False Labor
- View other providers who treat Family Counseling
- View other providers who treat Female Orgasmic Disorder
- View other providers who treat Female Sexual Arousal Disorder
- View other providers who treat Fitz-Hugh-Curtis Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Galactorrhea
- View other providers who treat Genital Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Gestational Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Gonococcal Urethritis
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Infections
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hormone Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Hot Flashes
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Imperforate Hymen
- View other providers who treat Intrapartum Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Growth Restriction
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Infections
- View other providers who treat Iron Deficiency Anemia
- View other providers who treat Labor Pain
- View other providers who treat Large-for-Date Fetus
- View other providers who treat Lichen Planus
- View other providers who treat Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus
- View other providers who treat Lichen Simplex Chronicus
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Cramps
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mirena® Intrauterine Device
- View other providers who treat Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Mittelschmerz
- View other providers who treat Multiple Gestation
- View other providers who treat Multiple Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
- View other providers who treat Normal Labor
- View other providers who treat Norplant
- View other providers who treat Nuchal Translucency
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Genetic Testing
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Organ Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Relaxation
- View other providers who treat Perinatal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Placenta Disorders
- View other providers who treat Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Polyhydramnios
- View other providers who treat Polyps
- View other providers who treat Postmenopausal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Preeclampsia
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Care, Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Premature Birth
- View other providers who treat Premature Labor
- View other providers who treat Premature Ovarian Failure
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Primary Amenorrhea
- View other providers who treat Puberty
- View other providers who treat Pubic Lice (Crabs)
- View other providers who treat Puerperal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Puerperal Fever
- View other providers who treat Routine Gynecological Care
- View other providers who treat Sexual Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Stress Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Uterine Polyp
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vulvodynia
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarver?
Dr. Sarver is fabulous! I've been a patient for years! She was recommended by other long term patients and they weren't wrong! She is attentive and thorough. I feel well taken care of and heard as a patient. She helped make one of the most important times of my life a wonderful experience.
About Dr. Amy Sarver, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1780642447
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- TTUHSC
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarver works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.