Dr. Amy Savagian, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Amy Savagian, MD

Dr. Amy Savagian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. 

Dr. Savagian works at Amy Savagian MD in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Savagian's Office Locations

    Lisa P. Uribe M.d. Inc.
    800 Fairmount Ave Ste 210, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 381-9598

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Oct 31, 2017
    Dr Savagian is a wonderful and knowledgeable physician. Her office staff are helpful and kind. Another really great thing about her office is that they are considerate of your time and don't make you wait forever like so many doctors do. I highly recommend Dr Savagian!
    Mary Ann Haggerty in Shadow Hills — Oct 31, 2017
    Dr. Savagian's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Savagian

    About Dr. Amy Savagian, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1841543832
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Savagian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savagian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Savagian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savagian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Savagian works at Amy Savagian MD in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Savagian’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Savagian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savagian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savagian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savagian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

