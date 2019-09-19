See All Ophthalmologists in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Amy Schefler, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (45)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amy Schefler, MD

Dr. Amy Schefler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College|Weill Cornell Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Schefler works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, The Woodlands, TX, Lufkin, TX and Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schefler's Office Locations

    Retina Consultants of Texas
    4460 Bissonnet St Ste 200, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    10100 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 120, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    2906 Brentwood Dr Ste 300, Lufkin, TX 75901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
    Nanes Office (1960/-I45 Area)
    17030 Nanes Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 587-1987
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    87 Interstate 10 N Ste 103, Beaumont, TX 77707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Cancer
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Uveal Melanoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 19, 2019
    I get a shot in my left eye every three months. I really like Dr. Schefler and the way she treats me and the ease of getting the shot. I prefer her to any other doctor on the staff
    James Pillows — Sep 19, 2019
    About Dr. Amy Schefler, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1609079367
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    • UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles
    • Weill Cornell Medical College|Weill Cornell Medical College Of Cornell University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Schefler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schefler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schefler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schefler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schefler has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schefler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Schefler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schefler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schefler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schefler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

