Dr. Amy Schell, MD
Dr. Amy Schell, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington1700 Nicholasville Road Suite 1100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington610 East Brannon Road Suite 202, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington793 Eastern Bypass Suite 106, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington107 Diagnostic Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Richmond
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schell has been my oncologist since December 2021. From my very first visit she has treated me with such caring and compassion. She was very thorough in walking and explaining my treatment plan and answered all of my and my husband's questions. I would definitely recommend Dr. Schell and her staff to anyone. They go above and beyond.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
