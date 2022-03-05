See All General Surgeons in Gulfport, MS
Dr. Amy Scheller, MD

General Surgery
2.1 (7)
Map Pin Small Gulfport, MS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Amy Scheller, MD

Dr. Amy Scheller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gulfport, MS. 

Dr. Scheller works at Singing River Gulfport in Gulfport, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scheller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Singing River Gulfport
    15200 Community Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 575-7069
  2. 2
    Code LLC
    15190 Community Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 539-0489

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Singing River Gulfport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Amy Scheller, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255770558
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Scheller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scheller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scheller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scheller works at Singing River Gulfport in Gulfport, MS. View the full address on Dr. Scheller’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

