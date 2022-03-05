Dr. Amy Scheller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Scheller, MD
Dr. Amy Scheller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gulfport, MS.
Dr. Scheller's Office Locations
Singing River Gulfport15200 Community Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 575-7069
Code LLC15190 Community Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 539-0489
Hospital Affiliations
- Singing River Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health
- MultiPlan
After being referred to Dr. Scheller for our son (17) for a pilonidal cyst ( a Bascom Cleft Lift procedure was done to correct the problem) we went for his first visit. She was super thorough, drawing pictures and informing us of everything to expect. The day of the surgery on through all the follow ups ( she saw him once a week until it started healing better) she showed compassion and knowledge and a general caring personality. Her nurses and staff were incredibly kind and so patient with me/us a worried mom calling with questions and concerns. This was a very extensive surgery and took a long time to heal. They were with us and a blessing to my son and us the throughout the entire journey. I myself would ask for her if I ever need surgery, and would recommend her to others too.
About Dr. Amy Scheller, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1255770558
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Dr. Scheller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheller accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheller.
