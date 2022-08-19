Dr. Amy Schimke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schimke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Schimke, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Schimke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Upper Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Schimke works at
Locations
Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Dayton122 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions
Premier Cardiovascular Institute at Premier Physician Network - Beavercreek2400 Lakeview Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45431 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
They got me in even though I was late to my appointment due to a flat tire
About Dr. Amy Schimke, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1033346739
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Schimke works at
