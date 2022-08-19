See All Cardiologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Amy Schimke, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Amy Schimke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Upper Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Schimke works at Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Dayton, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Dayton
    122 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Premier Cardiovascular Institute at Premier Physician Network - Beavercreek
    2400 Lakeview Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Upper Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tilt Table Testing
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Stress Test
Tilt Table Testing
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Stress Test

Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 19, 2022
They got me in even though I was late to my appointment due to a flat tire
— Aug 19, 2022
Photo: Dr. Amy Schimke, MD
About Dr. Amy Schimke, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1033346739
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amy Schimke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schimke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schimke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schimke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schimke.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schimke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schimke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

