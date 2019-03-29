Overview

Dr. Amy Schmidt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Lovelace Medical Group - Irving in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.