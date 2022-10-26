Overview

Dr. Amy Schram, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Summit, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Schram works at Summit Springfield Family Practice and Pediatrics in Summit, NJ with other offices in Westfield, NJ and Clark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.