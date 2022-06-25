Dr. Amy Selwach, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selwach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Selwach, DO
Overview
Dr. Amy Selwach, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Cocoa, FL. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University De Busk College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cereus Osteopathic Medicine870 N Cocoa Blvd Ste A, Cocoa, FL 32922 Directions (321) 866-8847
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Selwach is an outstanding doctor and the one I go to for first and second opinions on every health issue I encounter. I'm sorry for those who have difficulty scheduling, but I believe it's at least partly due to sensible scheduling practices -- Dr. Selwach allots enough time to thoroughly attend each patient during a visit. There is neither the sense of being rushed during an appointment, nor her overbooking and making people wait first in a reception area and then in treatment room. In a year of going to her, I have had to wait more than 5 minutes to see her only a handful of times. The practice is minimally staffed with a handful of people who thoroughly support her philosophy. Her office accepts most insurance and has done an excellent job of processing my claims in a timely manner. What needs to change? Another doctor or two JUST like her to join the practice--straightforward communication, realistic compassion and kindness, and exceptional hands-on skills.
About Dr. Amy Selwach, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Family Medicine and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, Florida Hospital East, Orlando
- Lincoln Memorial University De Busk College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selwach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selwach accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selwach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Selwach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selwach.
