Dr. Amy Selwach, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Amy Selwach, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Cocoa, FL. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University De Busk College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Selwach works at Cereus Osteopathic Medicine in Cocoa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cereus Osteopathic Medicine
    870 N Cocoa Blvd Ste A, Cocoa, FL 32922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 866-8847

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis-Related Enthesitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iliotibial Band Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Percussor Therapy Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 25, 2022
    Dr. Selwach is an outstanding doctor and the one I go to for first and second opinions on every health issue I encounter. I'm sorry for those who have difficulty scheduling, but I believe it's at least partly due to sensible scheduling practices -- Dr. Selwach allots enough time to thoroughly attend each patient during a visit. There is neither the sense of being rushed during an appointment, nor her overbooking and making people wait first in a reception area and then in treatment room. In a year of going to her, I have had to wait more than 5 minutes to see her only a handful of times. The practice is minimally staffed with a handful of people who thoroughly support her philosophy. Her office accepts most insurance and has done an excellent job of processing my claims in a timely manner. What needs to change? Another doctor or two JUST like her to join the practice--straightforward communication, realistic compassion and kindness, and exceptional hands-on skills.
    Grateful — Jun 25, 2022
    About Dr. Amy Selwach, DO

    Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    English
    1639538143
    Education & Certifications

    Family Medicine and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, Florida Hospital East, Orlando
    Lincoln Memorial University De Busk College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Selwach, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selwach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Selwach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Selwach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Selwach works at Cereus Osteopathic Medicine in Cocoa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Selwach’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Selwach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selwach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selwach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selwach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

