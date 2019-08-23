Dr. Amy Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amy Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Metropolitan Gastroenterology DC2021 K St NW Ste 500, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (240) 737-0085
Capital Digestive Care - Chevy Chase5550 Friendship Blvd Ste T90, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 737-0085
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
I've been a patient of Dr.Shah's for about 2 years and she is probably my favorite doctor. She always reaches out to see how I'm doing, has done multiple procedures on me and has given me options for treatment plans. I am currently dealing with some medical issues and Dr.Shah has been there to help me through it each step of the way. I highly recommend her!
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1093923757
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Internal Medicine
