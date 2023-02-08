Dr. Amy Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Shapiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Shapiro, MD
Dr. Amy Shapiro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
- 1 12555 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 302, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (310) 670-1455
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shapiro has been by children's pediatrician for many years and I trust her fully.
About Dr. Amy Shapiro, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1831215698
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
