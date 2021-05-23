Overview

Dr. Amy Shaw, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sonoma Valley Hospital.



Dr. Shaw works at Providence Medical Group in Santa Rosa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.