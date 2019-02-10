Overview

Dr. Amy Shaw, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Shaw works at Heritage Medical Associates in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.