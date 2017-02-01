Overview

Dr. Amy Shearer, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Golden, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.



Dr. Shearer works at Canyon Point Orthdontics in Golden, CO with other offices in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.