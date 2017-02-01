Dr. Amy Shearer, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shearer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Shearer, DMD
Dr. Amy Shearer, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Golden, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
Canyon Point Orthdontics108 N Rubey Dr, Golden, CO 80403 Directions (303) 416-6864
Boulder3445 Penrose Pl Ste 140, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 217-5357
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Employee Benefits
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Standard Insurance Company
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Awesome practice. As a hockey player and a kid with naturally crooked teeth, I've spent a lot of time with orthodontists so I have some experience to measure against. I found Canyon Point from their reviews and after interviewing three separate practices. Dr. Shearer and her team have great "bed-side" manner and are great at problem-solving for complex problems like my own. There are a lot of great orthodontists in the area but this one is my favorite.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1316116304
- Saint Barnabas: Orthodontics|University Of Pennsylvania: Aegd
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
