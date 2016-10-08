Dr. Amy Shipley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shipley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Shipley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Shipley, MD
Dr. Amy Shipley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Dr. Shipley works at
Dr. Shipley's Office Locations
Farrell Pediatrics11349 Sunset Hills Rd, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4716Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Out of the few pediatricians we've consulted with so far, Dr Shipley demonstrated considerably more care and sympathy than the others. She was better than another apparently more popular doctor in the same practice.
About Dr. Amy Shipley, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1336100627
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
