Dr. Amy Simon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (445)
Map Pin Small Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amy Simon, MD

Dr. Amy Simon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch College of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Simon works at Estetica Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Augmentation, Breast Reconstruction and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Simon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Estetica Institute
    2865 Pga Blvd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 944-6493

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Bellafill  Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cellulaze® Cellulite Reduction Chevron Icon
CO2 Laser Treatment for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Erbium Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Laser-Assisted Weekend Necklift Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Upper Body Lift Chevron Icon
Vbeam Perfecta Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 445 ratings
Patient Ratings (445)
5 Star
(433)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
May 13, 2020
Dr. Simon is a perfectionist. I've had two surgeries with her. She did such an amazing job with my breast lift and breast reduction that I came back to her for my tummy tuck and liposuction. Everyone from her to her staff were amazing, always a quick call away when I needed them. I highly recommend her.
Melissa C. — May 13, 2020
About Dr. Amy Simon, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407978703
Education & Certifications

  • Aesthetic and Reconstructive Breast Surgery - Center for Breast and Body Contouring in Michigan
Internship
  • Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
Medical Education
  • University of Texas Medical Branch College of Medicine - M.D.
Undergraduate School
  • Texas A&M University
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amy Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Simon works at Estetica Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Simon’s profile.

Dr. Simon has seen patients for Breast Augmentation, Breast Reconstruction and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

445 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

