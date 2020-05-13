Dr. Amy Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Simon, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Simon, MD
Dr. Amy Simon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch College of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Simon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Simon's Office Locations
-
1
Estetica Institute2865 Pga Blvd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 944-6493
Hospital Affiliations
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simon?
Dr. Simon is a perfectionist. I've had two surgeries with her. She did such an amazing job with my breast lift and breast reduction that I came back to her for my tummy tuck and liposuction. Everyone from her to her staff were amazing, always a quick call away when I needed them. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Amy Simon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1407978703
Education & Certifications
- Aesthetic and Reconstructive Breast Surgery - Center for Breast and Body Contouring in Michigan
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch College of Medicine - M.D.
- Texas A&M University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Simon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Breast Augmentation, Breast Reconstruction and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
445 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.