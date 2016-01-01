See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Amy Skaria, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Amy Skaria, MD

Dr. Amy Skaria, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Skaria works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Lower Manhattan (Pediatrics) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Skaria's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Lower Manhattan (Pediatrics)
    156 William Street 7th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bunion
Bursitis
Coccygeal Pain
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Hip Sprain
Knee Sprain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Neck Muscle Strain
Obesity
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Amy Skaria, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568849164
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Sports Medicine and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Skaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skaria works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Lower Manhattan (Pediatrics) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Skaria’s profile.

    Dr. Skaria has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skaria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

