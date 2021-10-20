Overview

Dr. Amy Smithline, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Smithline works at Gastroenterology Hepatology in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.