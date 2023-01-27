Overview of Dr. Amy Sonnenblick, MD

Dr. Amy Sonnenblick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Sonnenblick works at Amy L Sonnenblick MD in Plantation, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Ovarian Cysts and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.