Dr. Amy Sprole, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (25)
Map Pin Small Wichita, KS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Amy Sprole, MD

Dr. Amy Sprole, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center and Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center.

Dr. Sprole works at Plastic Surgery Center in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sprole's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Center
    1861 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 600-8091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 08, 2021
    I recently went to see Dr. Sprole for a consultation, after having 7 previous consultations i was feeling hopeless, I couldn't find a cosmetic surgeon that would listen to me and what I wanted. When Dr. Sprole came in and examined me, and asked what I wanted to achieve, she reassured me that what I was wanting was very possible, and explained the procedure to me, and what the recovery would be like. I finally felt heard and hopeful for the first time since i had decided to have cosmetic surgery. I worked hard to drop the weight i had carried for a very long time, yet I still feel less than beautiful. I hope my surgery goes as well as my consult and that Dr. Sprole can and will help me feel beautiful and sexy again. it is all I have dreamed of for the last year.
    Rebecca H. — Feb 08, 2021
    About Dr. Amy Sprole, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1326119066
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presybterian Hospital
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    • Cornell University Medical College
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Sprole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sprole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sprole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sprole works at Plastic Surgery Center in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Sprole’s profile.

    Dr. Sprole has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

