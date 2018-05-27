Dr. Srodes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Srodes, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Srodes, MD
Dr. Amy Srodes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wexford, PA.
Dr. Srodes works at
Dr. Srodes' Office Locations
Urology Specialists of America3000 Stonewood Dr Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 934-5520
Hospital Affiliations
- Somerset Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Srodes helped me through a very difficult issue requiring multiple procedures/surgeries during a prolonged hospital stay and for several months later. She is very knowledgeable and explains things well. She is also personable, very easy to talk to and has a good sense of humor. I have recommended her to several people.
About Dr. Amy Srodes, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1366427197
Dr. Srodes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srodes works at
Dr. Srodes has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srodes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Srodes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.