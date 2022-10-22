Dr. Amy Stark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Stark, MD
Dr. Amy Stark, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Texas Tech Health science1400 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 414-9970
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- First Health
- Humana
Good visit. Relieved stress. Listened. Wonderful doctor.
- Texas Technical University
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Stark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
