Overview of Dr. Amy Stepan, MD

Dr. Amy Stepan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Stepan works at Office in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Excision of Breast Tumor and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.