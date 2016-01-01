Dr. Amy Stepan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stepan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Stepan, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Stepan, MD
Dr. Amy Stepan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Stepan works at
Dr. Stepan's Office Locations
-
1
Office33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stepan?
About Dr. Amy Stepan, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1356485932
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stepan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stepan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stepan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stepan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stepan works at
Dr. Stepan has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Excision of Breast Tumor and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stepan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stepan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stepan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stepan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stepan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.